DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.17 overnight, soaring above the all-time high for average gasoline prices in 2008.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.75 on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel rose to $3.83.
Here’s a look at prices in Colorado from AAA:
|Averages
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.836
|$4.141
|$4.421
|$4.285
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.751
|$4.062
|$4.352
|$4.165
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.387
|$3.712
|$4.008
|$3.651
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.334
|$3.659
|$3.956
|$3.534
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.749
|$3.057
|$3.340
|$2.936
Gas is up $.45 per gallon on average from one week ago, and $.50 per gallon on average from one month ago.
A year ago, AAA said gas was $2.74 per gallon on average in Colorado. That means prices have risen $1.09 per gallon in the last year.