DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.17 overnight, soaring above the all-time high for average gasoline prices in 2008.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.75 on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel rose to $3.83.

Here’s a look at prices in Colorado from AAA:

Averages Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.836 $4.141 $4.421 $4.285 Yesterday Avg. $3.751 $4.062 $4.352 $4.165 Week Ago Avg. $3.387 $3.712 $4.008 $3.651 Month Ago Avg. $3.334 $3.659 $3.956 $3.534 Year Ago Avg. $2.749 $3.057 $3.340 $2.936 Credit: AAA

Gas is up $.45 per gallon on average from one week ago, and $.50 per gallon on average from one month ago.

A year ago, AAA said gas was $2.74 per gallon on average in Colorado. That means prices have risen $1.09 per gallon in the last year.