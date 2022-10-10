DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank after a weekend of travel, prices in Colorado are down slightly since Friday.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.74, which is down two cents since last Friday.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.91.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.742
|$4.078
|$4.379
|$4.894
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.747
|$4.084
|$4.382
|$4.866
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.693
|$4.030
|$4.330
|$4.642
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.681
|$4.033
|$4.319
|$4.762
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.528
|$3.861
|$4.152
|$3.457
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Costco– Parker: $3.25
- Costco– Lone Tree: $3.25
- Sam’s Club-Castle Rock: $3.25
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.25
- Sam’s Club– Lone Tree: $3.25
- Conoco-Alta Convenience– Templeton Gap Road- Colorado Springs: $3.31
- Conoco-Alta Convenience– Uintah Street- Colorado Springs: $3.31
- Costco– Littleton: $3.32
- Costco– Aurora: $3.37
- Sinclair– Aurora: $3.37
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.