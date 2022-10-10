DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank after a weekend of travel, prices in Colorado are down slightly since Friday.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.74, which is down two cents since last Friday.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.91.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.742 $4.078 $4.379 $4.894 Yesterday Avg. $3.747 $4.084 $4.382 $4.866 Week Ago Avg. $3.693 $4.030 $4.330 $4.642 Month Ago Avg. $3.681 $4.033 $4.319 $4.762 Year Ago Avg. $3.528 $3.861 $4.152 $3.457 AAA gas price update on 10/10/2023

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.