DENVER (KDVR) —  If you need to fill up your gas tank after a weekend of travel, prices in Colorado are down slightly since Friday.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.74, which is down two cents since last Friday.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.91.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.742$4.078$4.379$4.894
Yesterday Avg.$3.747$4.084$4.382$4.866
Week Ago Avg.$3.693$4.030$4.330$4.642
Month Ago Avg.$3.681$4.033$4.319$4.762
Year Ago Avg.$3.528$3.861$4.152$3.457
AAA gas price update on 10/10/2023

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Costco– Parker: $3.25
  2. Costco– Lone Tree: $3.25
  3. Sam’s Club-Castle Rock: $3.25
  4. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.25
  5. Sam’s Club– Lone Tree: $3.25
  6. Conoco-Alta Convenience– Templeton Gap Road- Colorado Springs: $3.31
  7. Conoco-Alta Convenience– Uintah Street- Colorado Springs: $3.31
  8. Costco– Littleton: $3.32
  9. Costco– Aurora: $3.37
  10. Sinclair– Aurora: $3.37

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.