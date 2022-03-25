DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent overnight in Colorado to $3.98, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.

The national average for a gallon of gas also rose a cent overnight to $4.24 per gallon.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Exxon– Canon City: $3.59
  2. Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $3.59
  3. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.66
  4. Maverik– Thornton: $3.68
  5. Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
  6. Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
  7. Costco– Thornton: $3.69
  8. Quickstop– Brighton: $3.69
  9. Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.69
  10. Costco- Littleton: $3.71

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.59.