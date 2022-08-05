DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road this weekend, the good news is that gas prices are still going down. However, prices at the pump in our state are still above the national average.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.11. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.25, which is down 22 cents in the last week.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.253 $4.616 $4.905 $5.067 Yesterday Avg. $4.297 $4.661 $4.963 $5.088 Week Ago Avg. $4.476 $4.843 $5.114 $5.194 Month Ago Avg. $4.892 $5.228 $5.533 $5.486 Year Ago Avg. $3.620 $3.944 $4.230 $3.487 AAA Aug. 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.04.