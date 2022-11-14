DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank to start the workweek, we have you covered. The good news is that gas prices continue to drop in Colorado and remain below the national average.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.46, which is 31 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.77.
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.49.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.466
|$3.804
|$4.096
|$5.038
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.475
|$3.812
|$4.110
|$5.049
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.506
|$3.841
|$4.144
|$5.087
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.714
|$4.057
|$4.342
|$5.040
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.497
|$3.825
|$4.116
|$3.478
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.71
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.74
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.76
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.96
- Costco– Aurora: $3.03
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.03
- Murphy Express– Denver: $3.03
- Sinclair– Aurora: $3.04
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.04
- Everyday– Parker: $3.05
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.71.