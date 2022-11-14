DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank to start the workweek, we have you covered. The good news is that gas prices continue to drop in Colorado and remain below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.46, which is 31 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.77.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.49.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.466 $3.804 $4.096 $5.038 Yesterday Avg. $3.475 $3.812 $4.110 $5.049 Week Ago Avg. $3.506 $3.841 $4.144 $5.087 Month Ago Avg. $3.714 $4.057 $4.342 $5.040 Year Ago Avg. $3.497 $3.825 $4.116 $3.478 AAA gas prices, 11/14/22

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.71.