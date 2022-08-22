DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.89.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.90, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $3.99, which means prices have dropped 10 cents since last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.898 $4.251 $4.554 $4.810 Yesterday Avg. $3.904 $4.259 $4.561 $4.822 Week Ago Avg. $3.994 $4.351 $4.647 $4.891 Month Ago Avg. $4.691 $5.056 $5.337 $5.338 Year Ago Avg. $3.631 $3.966 $4.255 $3.472 AAA, 8/22/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.