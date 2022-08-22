DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.89.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.90, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $3.99, which means prices have dropped 10 cents since last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.898$4.251$4.554$4.810
Yesterday Avg.$3.904$4.259$4.561$4.822
Week Ago Avg.$3.994$4.351$4.647$4.891
Month Ago Avg.$4.691$5.056$5.337$5.338
Year Ago Avg.$3.631$3.966$4.255$3.472
AAA, 8/22/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.85
  2. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.95
  3. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.12
  4. Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.12
  5. Conoco– Firestone: $3.13
  6. Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.27
  7. King Soopers– Firestone: $3.27
  8. Safeway– Firestone: $3.27
  9. Circle K– Littleton: $3.31
  10. Mobil– Littleton: $3.41

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.