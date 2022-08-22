DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.89.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.90, according to AAA.
A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $3.99, which means prices have dropped 10 cents since last Monday.
A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.898
|$4.251
|$4.554
|$4.810
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.904
|$4.259
|$4.561
|$4.822
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.994
|$4.351
|$4.647
|$4.891
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.691
|$5.056
|$5.337
|$5.338
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.631
|$3.966
|$4.255
|$3.472
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.85
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.95
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.12
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.12
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.13
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.27
- King Soopers– Firestone: $3.27
- Safeway– Firestone: $3.27
- Circle K– Littleton: $3.31
- Mobil– Littleton: $3.41
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.