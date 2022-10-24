DENVER (KDVR) —  Gas prices are going down in Colorado and across the country, which is good news if you need to fill up your gas tank today.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.60, which is down nine cents since last week.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.606$3.949$4.245$5.186
Yesterday Avg.$3.619$3.963$4.260$5.193
Week Ago Avg.$3.691$4.025$4.324$5.040
Month Ago Avg.$3.752$4.090$4.388$4.692
Year Ago Avg.$3.521$3.858$4.137$3.485
Gas prices in Colorado on Oct 24, 2022, AAA

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.52.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.79, which is down from $3.88 last Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.85
  2. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.85
  3. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.85
  4. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.97
  5. Conoco– Fort Lupton: $3.01
  6. Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.03
  7. Conoco– Firestone: $3.03
  8. Costco– Aurora: $3.04
  9. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.04
  10. Safeway– Fort Lupton: $3.05

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.