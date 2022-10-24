DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are going down in Colorado and across the country, which is good news if you need to fill up your gas tank today.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.60, which is down nine cents since last week.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.606 $3.949 $4.245 $5.186 Yesterday Avg. $3.619 $3.963 $4.260 $5.193 Week Ago Avg. $3.691 $4.025 $4.324 $5.040 Month Ago Avg. $3.752 $4.090 $4.388 $4.692 Year Ago Avg. $3.521 $3.858 $4.137 $3.485 Gas prices in Colorado on Oct 24, 2022, AAA

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.52.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.79, which is down from $3.88 last Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.