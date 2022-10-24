DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are going down in Colorado and across the country, which is good news if you need to fill up your gas tank today.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.60, which is down nine cents since last week.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.606
|$3.949
|$4.245
|$5.186
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.619
|$3.963
|$4.260
|$5.193
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.691
|$4.025
|$4.324
|$5.040
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.752
|$4.090
|$4.388
|$4.692
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.521
|$3.858
|$4.137
|$3.485
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.52.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.79, which is down from $3.88 last Monday.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.85
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.85
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.85
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.97
- Conoco– Fort Lupton: $3.01
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.03
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.03
- Costco– Aurora: $3.04
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.04
- Safeway– Fort Lupton: $3.05
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.