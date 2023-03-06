DENVER (KDVR) — Fuel prices continue to drop slightly, providing a bit of relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $3.99, which is down 7 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.992 $4.359 $4.658 $4.715 Yesterday Avg. $3.994 $4.358 $4.662 $4.721 Week Ago Avg. $4.062 $4.415 $4.722 $4.772 Month Ago Avg. $3.927 $4.270 $4.583 $4.797 Year Ago Avg. $3.729 $4.033 $4.318 $4.102 AAA, March 6, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.