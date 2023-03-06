DENVER (KDVR) — Fuel prices continue to drop slightly, providing a bit of relief at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $3.99, which is down 7 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.992
|$4.359
|$4.658
|$4.715
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.994
|$4.358
|$4.662
|$4.721
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.062
|$4.415
|$4.722
|$4.772
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.927
|$4.270
|$4.583
|$4.797
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.729
|$4.033
|$4.318
|$4.102
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Circle K– Bennett- $3.34
- QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.34
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $3.39
- QuickTrip– Parker: $3.39
- Circle K– Parker: $3.39
- King Soopers– Bennett: $3.39
- Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.44
- Conoco– Wheat Ridge: $3.59
- Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.64
- Shell– Arvada: $3.65
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.