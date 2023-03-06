DENVER (KDVR) — Fuel prices continue to drop slightly, providing a bit of relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $3.99, which is down 7 cents from last week, according to AAA.

RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.992$4.359$4.658$4.715
Yesterday Avg.$3.994$4.358$4.662$4.721
Week Ago Avg.$4.062$4.415$4.722$4.772
Month Ago Avg.$3.927$4.270$4.583$4.797
Year Ago Avg.$3.729$4.033$4.318$4.102
AAA, March 6, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. Circle K– Bennett- $3.34
  2. QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.34
  3. Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $3.39
  4. QuickTrip– Parker: $3.39
  5. Circle K– Parker: $3.39
  6. King Soopers– Bennett: $3.39
  7. Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.44
  8. Conoco– Wheat Ridge: $3.59
  9. Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.64
  10. Shell– Arvada: $3.65

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.