Gas prices could stay high for another 18 months

DENVER (KDVR) — Experts now say it could be a long wait before gas prices get any better.

Average gas prices in Denver are up 2 cents per gallon over the last week alone, bringing the average cost per gallon to $3.22 cents, according to a Gas Buddy survey.

The national average price is up 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week. The Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association told the FOX31 Problem Solvers drivers aren’t likely to see a break for another 18 months.

“Crude oil is the primary driver followed by taxes and other government regulations,” Executive Director Grier Bailey said.

Bailey added that higher gas prices affect deliveries, goods and services.

“Every cent increase in the price of fuel equates to about $20 million in costs to actual consumers in Colorado, the family sitting around the dinner table trying to figure out budgets, the trucking industry has been hit by labor shortages,” he said.

FOX31 rode along with a rideshare driver who said the increase in prices has a direct effect on his profits.

“That’s another $10-$15, at least $10 to fill my gas tank, which I fill up every day,” he said.

The Colorado Department Of Transportation said the state’s fuel budget is based on prices of $3.50 a gallon. Fuel-efficient vehicles are prioritized, and fleet management software manages routes. CDOT buys bulk fuel and uses a controlled fuel card program.

CDOT issued a statement to FOX31, explaining:

“We keep our vehicles in great working order. We manage the fleet for efficiency, park large vehicles and use more fuel-efficient vehicles for routine maintenance activities. We also use fleet management software to make routes efficient. Observing the speed limit isn’t just a safety issue — it can have a major effect on fuel economy. We also limit engine idling. “CDOT replaces old less efficient vehicles with more fuel-efficient vehicle models such as hybrid models and EVs when possible. All of these measures help CDOT to be as fuel efficient as possible.” Colorado Department of Transportation

AAA of Colorado advised that for better gas mileage, plan and limit trips, avoid rush hour and use a Fast Pass on toll roads to avoid starting and stopping.