DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank, gas prices remain high this week. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.02, according to AAA.

Gas prices are up one-cent from last week and $1.05 higher on average per gallon compared to a year ago.

Date Average Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.027 $4.362 $4.663 $5.241 Yesterday Avg. $4.029 $4.363 $4.662 $5.219 Week Ago Avg. $4.018 $4.352 $4.651 $4.999 Month Ago Avg. $3.982 $4.321 $4.620 $4.896 Year Ago Avg. $2.976 $3.300 $3.588 $3.117 AAA, 5/2/2022

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.19.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.54.