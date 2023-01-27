DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the gas pump is getting worse. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.79, which is up 23 cents from a week ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel has risen to $3.50.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.792 $4.130 $4.432 $4.728 Yesterday Avg. $3.765 $4.100 $4.413 $4.706 Week Ago Avg. $3.561 $3.893 $4.183 $4.539 Month Ago Avg. $2.816 $3.166 $3.463 $4.293 Year Ago Avg. $3.298 $3.629 $3.919 $3.432 AAA, Jan. 27, 2023

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.18.