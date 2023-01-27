DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the gas pump is getting worse. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.79, which is up 23 cents from a week ago.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel has risen to $3.50.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.792
|$4.130
|$4.432
|$4.728
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.765
|$4.100
|$4.413
|$4.706
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.561
|$3.893
|$4.183
|$4.539
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.816
|$3.166
|$3.463
|$4.293
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.298
|$3.629
|$3.919
|$3.432
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy:
- Midwest Gas & Grocery– Fort Morgan: $3.39
- Peerless Tyre– Durango: $3.57
- Maverik– Fountain: $3.62
- Dorman Renewable Fuels– Kit Carson: $3.65
- Sam’s Club– Lone Tree: $3.74
- Speedway– Durango: $3.75
- QuikTrip– Bennett: $3.79
- Circle K– Northglenn: $3.79
- Maverik– Durango: $3.83
- Costco– Timnath: $3.85
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.18.