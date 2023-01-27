DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the gas pump is getting worse. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.79, which is up 23 cents from a week ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel has risen to $3.50.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.792$4.130$4.432$4.728
Yesterday Avg.$3.765$4.100$4.413$4.706
Week Ago Avg.$3.561$3.893$4.183$4.539
Month Ago Avg.$2.816$3.166$3.463$4.293
Year Ago Avg.$3.298$3.629$3.919$3.432
AAA, Jan. 27, 2023

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.18.