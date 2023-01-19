DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to surge across Colorado, even compared to earlier this week.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.51, which is up 17 cents from Monday.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.34.

The national average is up 7 cents from Monday at $3.37 for a gallon of regular fuel.

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.39.