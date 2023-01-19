DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to surge across Colorado, even compared to earlier this week.
According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.51, which is up 17 cents from Monday.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.34.
The national average is up 7 cents from Monday at $3.37 for a gallon of regular fuel.
Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to GasBuddy:
- Midwest Gas & Grocery– Fort Morgan: $3.39
- Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.39
- Costco– Timnath: $3.49
- Sam’s Corner Store– Denver: $3.49
- Safeway– Lakewood: $3.49
- Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.53
- AAFES Exchange– Colorado Springs: $3.53
- AAFES Exchange– Fort Carson: $3.53
- Costco– Westminster: $3.54
- Costco– Thornton: $3.54
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.39.