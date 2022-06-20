DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dipped below $5 per gallon to $4.98 on Monday morning.
In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.91. That is up from $4.87 last week and $3.30 one year ago, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.917
|$5.245
|$5.548
|$5.530
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.907
|$5.241
|$5.545
|$5.532
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.875
|$5.204
|$5.500
|$5.516
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.136
|$4.471
|$4.753
|$5.353
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.300
|$3.619
|$3.904
|$3.323
If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $4.53
- Costco– Thornton: $4.56
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $4.56
- Costco– Westminster: $4.56
- Costco– Superior: $4.59
- Costco– Littleton: $4.59
- Mobil– Littleton: $4.63
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $4.63
- Valero– Fort Collins: $4.64
- Valero– Lamar: $4.64
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.53.