DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dipped below $5 per gallon to $4.98 on Monday morning.

In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.91. That is up from $4.87 last week and $3.30 one year ago, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.917 $5.245 $5.548 $5.530 Yesterday Avg. $4.907 $5.241 $5.545 $5.532 Week Ago Avg. $4.875 $5.204 $5.500 $5.516 Month Ago Avg. $4.136 $4.471 $4.753 $5.353 Year Ago Avg. $3.300 $3.619 $3.904 $3.323 AAA, 6/20/22

If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.53.