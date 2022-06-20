DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dipped below $5 per gallon to $4.98 on Monday morning.

In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.91. That is up from $4.87 last week and $3.30 one year ago, according to AAA.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.917$5.245$5.548$5.530
Yesterday Avg.$4.907$5.241$5.545$5.532
Week Ago Avg.$4.875$5.204$5.500$5.516
Month Ago Avg.$4.136$4.471$4.753$5.353
Year Ago Avg.$3.300$3.619$3.904$3.323
AAA, 6/20/22

If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Phillips 66– Longmont: $4.53
  2. Costco– Thornton: $4.56
  3. Sam’s Club– Thornton: $4.56
  4. Costco– Westminster: $4.56
  5. Costco– Superior: $4.59
  6. Costco– Littleton: $4.59
  7. Mobil– Littleton: $4.63
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $4.63
  9. Valero– Fort Collins: $4.64
  10. Valero– Lamar: $4.64

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.53.