DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are going back up. Over the last week, the price for a gallon of regular gas has risen 13 cents.
According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.17. Last week, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.04.
The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.27.
Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to GasBuddy:
- Sinclair– Greeley: $2.95
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $3.14
- Costco– Parker: $3.19
- Everyday– Parker: $3.19
- AAFES– Fountain: $3.19
- Conoco & 7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.19
- Murphy Express– Colorado Springs: $3.19
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.19
- Diamond Shamrock– Falcon: $3.19
- U Pump It– Greeley: $3.21
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.