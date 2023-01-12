DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are going back up. Over the last week, the price for a gallon of regular gas has risen 13 cents.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.17. Last week, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.04.

The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.27.

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.