DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of declining gas prices nationally and right here in Colorado, the price for a gallon of regular fuel rose over the last week.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.74, which is up eight cents since last Monday when the average was $3.66.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.55.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.742 $4.084 $4.390 $4.680 Yesterday Avg. $3.748 $4.088 $4.384 $4.688 Week Ago Avg. $3.668 $4.008 $4.294 $4.714 Month Ago Avg. $3.841 $4.202 $4.486 $4.795 Year Ago Avg. $3.553 $3.889 $4.183 $3.440 AAA, 09/26/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.72, which is up from $3.67 last week.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.14.