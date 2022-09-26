DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of declining gas prices nationally and right here in Colorado, the price for a gallon of regular fuel rose over the last week.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.74, which is up eight cents since last Monday when the average was $3.66.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.55.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.742
|$4.084
|$4.390
|$4.680
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.748
|$4.088
|$4.384
|$4.688
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.668
|$4.008
|$4.294
|$4.714
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.841
|$4.202
|$4.486
|$4.795
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.553
|$3.889
|$4.183
|$3.440
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.72, which is up from $3.67 last week.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Conoco-Alta Convenience– Divide: $2.14
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.17
- Phillips 66– Fort Lupton- $3.27
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.28
- 7-Eleven– Greeley: $3.28
- Conoco-7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.28
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.29
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.30
- Circle K– Longmont: $3.31
- Circle K– Lakewood: $3.35
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.14.