DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of declining gas prices nationally and right here in Colorado, the price for a gallon of regular fuel rose over the last week.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.74, which is up eight cents since last Monday when the average was $3.66.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.55.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.742$4.084$4.390$4.680
Yesterday Avg.$3.748$4.088$4.384$4.688
Week Ago Avg.$3.668$4.008$4.294$4.714
Month Ago Avg.$3.841$4.202$4.486$4.795
Year Ago Avg.$3.553$3.889$4.183$3.440
AAA, 09/26/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.72, which is up from $3.67 last week.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Conoco-Alta Convenience– Divide: $2.14
  2. Sinclair– Evans: $3.17
  3. Phillips 66– Fort Lupton- $3.27
  4. Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.28
  5. 7-Eleven– Greeley: $3.28
  6. Conoco-7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.28
  7. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.29
  8. QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.30
  9. Circle K– Longmont: $3.31
  10. Circle K– Lakewood: $3.35

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.14.