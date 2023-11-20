DENVER (KDVR) — If you are gearing up to hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday, you will have something extra to be thankful for. Prices at the gas pump have dipped ahead of the holiday.

According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week in Denver. As of Monday, regular gas costs an average of $2.95 a gallon.

Within the Mile High City, GasBuddy found the cheapest gas station was priced at $2.21 a gallon, while the most expensive was at $4.49 a gallon.

Prices in Denver have continued to drop over the past month. According to GasBuddy, prices in Denver are 61.2 cents lower per gallon than they were a month ago.

If you are planning to fill up in another state, you are in luck.

The national average has also fallen in the last week. GasBuddy found that the price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week. However, the average price is nearly $2 more than Colorado’s. It’s priced at $4.28.

So, if you are headed out of state for Thanksgiving, be sure to fill up that tank before you cross state lines.

Avoid this highway in Colorado during Thanksgiving weekend

This Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest on record. AAA expects 55.4 million people to travel across the nation this year.

AAA specifically names Interstate 25 south from Fort Collins to Denver as one of the busiest places to drive.

AAA specifically names Friday at 5:45 p.m. as the worst time with an estimated travel time of one hour and 37 minutes.

AAA also lists the best and worst times to drive during Thanksgiving weekend.

‘Best’ times to drive:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Before 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Before 10 a.m., or after 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: Before 11:00 a.m., or after 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Before 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Before 12:00 p.m.

‘Worst’ times to drive:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Before you head out for the long weekend, be sure to check the traffic, and fill up on gas before prices go up again.