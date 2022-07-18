ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s in small increments, but gas prices continue to dip.

Michelle Baros continues to remain optimistic. Baros owns the Phillips 66 7-Eleven at 87th Avenue and Indiana Street in Arvada. She said station owners do keep tabs on the competition.

“It’s just a company called ‘PriceNet’ that watches what our competition does,” Baros said. “So, we outsource that.”

Kishore Kulkarni, distinguished professor of economics at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, doesn’t expect the decrease to last too much longer.

“The fundamentals are still there, the war is still going on, Russia is not selling as much crude oil,” he said.

A quick check of the lowest gas prices along the Front Range on Monday found $3.47 for regular unleaded at the Phillips 66 in Firestone, off of Highway 119 and Interstate 25.