DENVER (KDVR) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.13 to $4.62 in Colorado.

Gas prices are up $.35 since last Monday.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.627 $4.941 $5.239 $5.397 Yesterday Avg. $4.608 $4.919 $5.218 $5.394 Week Ago Avg. $4.270 $4.596 $4.895 $5.319 Month Ago Avg. $4.048 $4.376 $4.658 $5.374 Year Ago Avg. $3.174 $3.494 $3.785 $3.257 AAA, 6/6/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is now up to $4.86.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.15.