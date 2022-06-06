DENVER (KDVR) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.13 to $4.62 in Colorado.

Gas prices are up $.35 since last Monday.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.627$4.941$5.239$5.397
Yesterday Avg.$4.608$4.919$5.218$5.394
Week Ago Avg.$4.270$4.596$4.895$5.319
Month Ago Avg.$4.048$4.376$4.658$5.374
Year Ago Avg.$3.174$3.494$3.785$3.257
AAA, 6/6/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is now up to $4.86.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Valero– Springfield: $4.15
  2. Conoco– Fort Garland: $4.19
  3. D-J Petro– Arriba: $4.19
  4. Sam’s Club– Aurora (Aurora Parkway): $4.24
  5. Safeway– Falcon: $4.25
  6. Sam’s Club– Aurora (Abilene Street): $4.26
  7. Sam’s Club– Denver: $4.26
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug– Fort Collins: $4.27
  9. Exxon– Aurora: $4.29
  10. Costco– Aurora- $4.29

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.15.