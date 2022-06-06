DENVER (KDVR) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.13 to $4.62 in Colorado.
Gas prices are up $.35 since last Monday.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.627
|$4.941
|$5.239
|$5.397
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.608
|$4.919
|$5.218
|$5.394
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.270
|$4.596
|$4.895
|$5.319
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.048
|$4.376
|$4.658
|$5.374
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.174
|$3.494
|$3.785
|$3.257
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is now up to $4.86.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Valero– Springfield: $4.15
- Conoco– Fort Garland: $4.19
- D-J Petro– Arriba: $4.19
- Sam’s Club– Aurora (Aurora Parkway): $4.24
- Safeway– Falcon: $4.25
- Sam’s Club– Aurora (Abilene Street): $4.26
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $4.26
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Fort Collins: $4.27
- Exxon– Aurora: $4.29
- Costco– Aurora- $4.29
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.15.