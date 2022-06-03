DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the pump continues to get worse. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel reached $4.49 on Friday morning in Colorado.
That means the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado has increased $.26 since last Friday.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.490
|$4.800
|$5.077
|$5.356
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.435
|$4.749
|$5.041
|$5.346
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.237
|$4.564
|$4.847
|$5.325
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.032
|$4.366
|$4.667
|$5.277
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.136
|$3.455
|$3.746
|$3.240
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel has increased by $.14 to $4.76.
The Brent Crude Oil Price opened at $119.96 on Friday, which is the highest price since April 16, 2012.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Sinclair– Evans: $4.07
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Fort Collins: $4.09
- Costco– Timnath: $4.09
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $4.11
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $4.11
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $4.14
- U Pump It– Greeley: $4.15
- Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $4.15
- Costco– Thornton- $4.15
- Costco– Aurora- $4.16
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.07.