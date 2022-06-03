DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the pump continues to get worse. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel reached $4.49 on Friday morning in Colorado.

That means the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado has increased $.26 since last Friday.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.490$4.800$5.077$5.356
Yesterday Avg.$4.435$4.749$5.041$5.346
Week Ago Avg.$4.237$4.564$4.847$5.325
Month Ago Avg.$4.032$4.366$4.667$5.277
Year Ago Avg.$3.136$3.455$3.746$3.240
AAA, 6-3-22

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel has increased by $.14 to $4.76. 

The Brent Crude Oil Price opened at $119.96 on Friday, which is the highest price since April 16, 2012.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sinclair– Evans: $4.07
  2. Loaf ‘N Jug– Fort Collins: $4.09
  3. Costco– Timnath: $4.09
  4. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $4.11
  5. Sam’s Club– Denver: $4.11
  6. Sam’s Club– Evans: $4.14
  7. U Pump It– Greeley: $4.15
  8. Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $4.15
  9. Costco– Thornton- $4.15
  10. Costco– Aurora- $4.16

