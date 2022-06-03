DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the pump continues to get worse. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel reached $4.49 on Friday morning in Colorado.

That means the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado has increased $.26 since last Friday.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.490 $4.800 $5.077 $5.356 Yesterday Avg. $4.435 $4.749 $5.041 $5.346 Week Ago Avg. $4.237 $4.564 $4.847 $5.325 Month Ago Avg. $4.032 $4.366 $4.667 $5.277 Year Ago Avg. $3.136 $3.455 $3.746 $3.240 AAA, 6-3-22

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel has increased by $.14 to $4.76.

The Brent Crude Oil Price opened at $119.96 on Friday, which is the highest price since April 16, 2012.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.07.