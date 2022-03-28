DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent over the weekend in Colorado to $3.99, according to AAA.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.
|Average Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.992
|$4.327
|$4.630
|$4.846
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.993
|$4.326
|$4.628
|$4.846
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.956
|$4.292
|$4.597
|$4.639
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.371
|$3.697
|$3.995
|$3.636
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.902
|$3.220
|$3.505
|$3.088
The national average for a gallon of gas remains at $4.24 per gallon. the same price it was on Friday.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.64
- Maverik– Thornton: $3.68
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
- Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
- Safeway– Estes Park: $3.69
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.69
- Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
- Circle K– Longmont: $3.73
- Costco– Thornton: $3.74
- Costco– Littleton: $3.74
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.