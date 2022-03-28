DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent over the weekend in Colorado to $3.99, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.

Average Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.992 $4.327 $4.630 $4.846 Yesterday Avg. $3.993 $4.326 $4.628 $4.846 Week Ago Avg. $3.956 $4.292 $4.597 $4.639 Month Ago Avg. $3.371 $3.697 $3.995 $3.636 Year Ago Avg. $2.902 $3.220 $3.505 $3.088 Credit: AAA

The national average for a gallon of gas remains at $4.24 per gallon. the same price it was on Friday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.