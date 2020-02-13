Ventilation issue in middle school, South Adams Fire Rescue on scene investigating

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A spokesperson for Brighton 27J Schools says that they are looked into a potential gas leak at Stuart Middle School in Commerce City Thursday morning.

The school pulled the alarm this morning fearing that there was a leak near the kitchen.

The leak was believed to be isolated to a small area of the school. The school later said that there was no dangerous materials or gas in the school.

South Adams Fire Rescue was on scene as a precaution.

South Adams Fire Rescue says that 12 staff and students were evaluated, but were not transported to hospital. They found no carbon monoxide. They believe due to the recent snow, vents may have been covered and were impeding proper air flow.

Students will not be released early today.