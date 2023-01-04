DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for some good news in the new year, gas prices are down compared to this time last year in Colorado.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.00. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.31.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.007$3.338$3.634$4.308
Yesterday Avg.$2.937$3.283$3.569$4.292
Week Ago Avg.$2.834$3.176$3.476$4.299
Month Ago Avg.$3.140$3.489$3.780$4.766
Year Ago Avg.$3.314$3.646$3.937$3.382
AAA gas prices Jan. 4, 2023

The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.26.

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy:

  1. Sam’s Club– Evans: $2.84
  2. Safeway– Greeley (Centerplace Drive): $2.84
  3. Sinclair– Greeley: $2.87
  4. Everyday– Parker: $2.87
  5. Murphy Express– Aurora: $2.89
  6. Sam’s Club– Thornton: $2.89
  7. Safeway– Greeley (West 10th Street): $2.92
  8. Costco– Parker: $2.94
  9. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.94
  10. Costco– Thornton: $2.95

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.84.