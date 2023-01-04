DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for some good news in the new year, gas prices are down compared to this time last year in Colorado.
According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.00. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.31.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.007
|$3.338
|$3.634
|$4.308
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.937
|$3.283
|$3.569
|$4.292
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.834
|$3.176
|$3.476
|$4.299
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.140
|$3.489
|$3.780
|$4.766
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.314
|$3.646
|$3.937
|$3.382
The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.26.
Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy:
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $2.84
- Safeway– Greeley (Centerplace Drive): $2.84
- Sinclair– Greeley: $2.87
- Everyday– Parker: $2.87
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $2.89
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $2.89
- Safeway– Greeley (West 10th Street): $2.92
- Costco– Parker: $2.94
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.94
- Costco– Thornton: $2.95
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.84.