DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for some good news in the new year, gas prices are down compared to this time last year in Colorado.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.00. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.31.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.007 $3.338 $3.634 $4.308 Yesterday Avg. $2.937 $3.283 $3.569 $4.292 Week Ago Avg. $2.834 $3.176 $3.476 $4.299 Month Ago Avg. $3.140 $3.489 $3.780 $4.766 Year Ago Avg. $3.314 $3.646 $3.937 $3.382 AAA gas prices Jan. 4, 2023

The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.26.

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.84.