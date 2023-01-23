DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been to the gas pump lately, then you probably noticed quite a difference in the price for a gallon over the last month.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.65, which is up 83 cents per gallon since Dec. 23, when the price for a gallon was $2.82.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.34.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.656$3.999$4.292$4.609
Yesterday Avg.$3.642$3.970$4.274$4.590
Week Ago Avg.$3.345$3.679$3.981$4.394
Month Ago Avg.$2.822$3.181$3.463$4.339
Year Ago Avg.$3.296$3.626$3.914$3.417
AAA Jan. 23, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.42.

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 11 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. Costco– East Colorado Springs: $3.18
  2. Conoco & Alta Convenience– Alamosa: $3.29
  3. Costco– Arvada: $3.29
  4. Costco– Superior: $3.34
  5. Midwest Gas & Grocery– Fort Morgan: $3.39
  6. Costco– Thornton: $3.39
  7. Costco– Westminster: $3.54
  8. Sam’s Club– Castle Rock: $3.54
  9. 76 Gas– Lamar: $3.57
  10. Murphy Express– Colorado Springs: $3.58
  11. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.59

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.18.