DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been to the gas pump lately, then you probably noticed quite a difference in the price for a gallon over the last month.
According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.65, which is up 83 cents per gallon since Dec. 23, when the price for a gallon was $2.82.
A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.34.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.656
|$3.999
|$4.292
|$4.609
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.642
|$3.970
|$4.274
|$4.590
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.345
|$3.679
|$3.981
|$4.394
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.822
|$3.181
|$3.463
|$4.339
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.296
|$3.626
|$3.914
|$3.417
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.42.
Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado
Here is a look at the 11 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Costco– East Colorado Springs: $3.18
- Conoco & Alta Convenience– Alamosa: $3.29
- Costco– Arvada: $3.29
- Costco– Superior: $3.34
- Midwest Gas & Grocery– Fort Morgan: $3.39
- Costco– Thornton: $3.39
- Costco– Westminster: $3.54
- Sam’s Club– Castle Rock: $3.54
- 76 Gas– Lamar: $3.57
- Murphy Express– Colorado Springs: $3.58
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.59
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.18.