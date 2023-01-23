DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been to the gas pump lately, then you probably noticed quite a difference in the price for a gallon over the last month.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.65, which is up 83 cents per gallon since Dec. 23, when the price for a gallon was $2.82.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.34.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.656 $3.999 $4.292 $4.609 Yesterday Avg. $3.642 $3.970 $4.274 $4.590 Week Ago Avg. $3.345 $3.679 $3.981 $4.394 Month Ago Avg. $2.822 $3.181 $3.463 $4.339 Year Ago Avg. $3.296 $3.626 $3.914 $3.417 AAA Jan. 23, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.42.

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 11 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.18.