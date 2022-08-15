DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since March, gas is below $4 per gallon on average in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.99.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $4.17, which means prices have dropped 18 cents since last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.994$4.351$4.647$4.891
Yesterday Avg.$4.011$4.377$4.672$4.909
Week Ago Avg.$4.171$4.538$4.832$5.011
Month Ago Avg.$4.817$5.171$5.448$5.428
Year Ago Avg.$3.637$3.971$4.262$3.481
AAA, 8/15/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.89
  2. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.89
  3. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.89
  4. Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.09
  5. Conoco– Firestone: $3.13
  6. King Soopers– Firestone: $3.29
  7. Sam’s Club– Longmont: $3.29
  8. Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.29
  9. Costco– Thornton: $3.45
  10. Conoco & Alta Convenience– Longmont: $3.45

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.