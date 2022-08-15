DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since March, gas is below $4 per gallon on average in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.99.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95, according to AAA.
A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $4.17, which means prices have dropped 18 cents since last Monday.
A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.994
|$4.351
|$4.647
|$4.891
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.011
|$4.377
|$4.672
|$4.909
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.171
|$4.538
|$4.832
|$5.011
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.817
|$5.171
|$5.448
|$5.428
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.637
|$3.971
|$4.262
|$3.481
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.89
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.89
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.89
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.09
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.13
- King Soopers– Firestone: $3.29
- Sam’s Club– Longmont: $3.29
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.29
- Costco– Thornton: $3.45
- Conoco & Alta Convenience– Longmont: $3.45
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.