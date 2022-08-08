DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.05 on Monday morning. In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped to $4.17, which is down 23 cents from last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.171 $4.538 $4.832 $5.011 Yesterday Avg. $4.184 $4.557 $4.850 $5.027 Week Ago Avg. $4.400 $4.755 $5.051 $5.147 Month Ago Avg. $4.872 $5.218 $5.503 $5.470 Year Ago Avg. $3.635 $3.966 $4.252 $3.492 AAA, Aug. 8, 2022

“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.99.