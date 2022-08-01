DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.21 on Monday morning. In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped to $4.40.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is down 22 cents since last Monday.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.400
|$4.755
|$5.051
|$5.147
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.415
|$4.782
|$5.075
|$5.162
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.624
|$4.980
|$5.281
|$5.288
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.906
|$5.245
|$5.531
|$5.513
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.564
|$3.893
|$4.176
|$3.463
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.16
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.16
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.16
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.16
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.29
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.63
- Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Boulevard): $3.66
- King Soopers– Firestone: $3.66
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.66
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.67
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.16.