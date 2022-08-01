DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.21 on Monday morning. In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped to $4.40.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is down 22 cents since last Monday.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.400$4.755$5.051$5.147
Yesterday Avg.$4.415$4.782$5.075$5.162
Week Ago Avg.$4.624$4.980$5.281$5.288
Month Ago Avg.$4.906$5.245$5.531$5.513
Year Ago Avg.$3.564$3.893$4.176$3.463
Colorado Average Gas Prices (AAA)

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.16
  2. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.16
  3. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.16
  4. QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.16
  5. Conoco– Firestone: $3.29
  6. Sinclair– Evans: $3.63
  7. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Boulevard): $3.66
  8. King Soopers– Firestone: $3.66
  9. Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.66
  10. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.67

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.16.