DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.21 on Monday morning. In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped to $4.40.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is down 22 cents since last Monday.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.400 $4.755 $5.051 $5.147 Yesterday Avg. $4.415 $4.782 $5.075 $5.162 Week Ago Avg. $4.624 $4.980 $5.281 $5.288 Month Ago Avg. $4.906 $5.245 $5.531 $5.513 Year Ago Avg. $3.564 $3.893 $4.176 $3.463 Colorado Average Gas Prices (AAA)

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.16.