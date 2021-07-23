Garth Brooks headlines 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks opened up the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, before a capacity crowd of 22,500 people.

The event returned to Cheyenne after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We made it through the Spanish flu. We made it through two world wars, but COVID got us last year,” explained Mike Smith, one of the organizers of the event.

Upwards of a half million people are expected to descend upon Cheyenne over the course of the week long event.

“I was literally thinking on the way up here, I can’t remember when I’ve been to a public event this big. It gives you butterflies,” said a woman visiting from Cody, Wyoming.

Four concerts at this year’s Frontier Days are expected to sell out, beginning with headliner Garth Brooks.

“I’ve been chasing this man across the country for years, and I’m not ashamed,” said one woman from Washington, who was attending her ninth Garth Brooks concert.

Others were ecstatic to hear Garth Brooks’ voice from just beyond their backyards.

Things do look a little different this year. COVID-19 testing is being offered and vaccines are even available at the fairgrounds, but Wyoming’s biggest party is back after the only year off in the event’s long history.