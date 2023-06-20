DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado cyclist is in the hospital after a serious crash during a cross-country race for charity.

Jeff Conaway lives in Littleton but is part of a Pennsylvania-based cycling team called ZOE International. The eight-man team is competing in Race Across America to raise money to help end child trafficking.

“The Race Across America is a race that starts in California, ends in Annapolis, Maryland. And what’s unique about this race is once it starts, it never stops until you reach the end. It’s a 24/7 race,” ZOE International general manager Brad Ortenzi said.

Teams are scheduled to cross the finish line on Friday, just six days after starting.

“Each cyclist sprints for about 15 minutes and then the next cyclist takes over and that’s how we go as fast as we do,” Ortenzi said.

On Monday, the team was crossing Colorado when Conaway crashed on Highway 160 east of Trinidad.

“With the mountains of Colorado, it’s very easy on those hills to reach 50-plus miles per hour,” Ortenzi said. “He was going at a pretty high speed. Yesterday was pretty windy, and sometimes when a gust of wind comes, it makes the bike unstable.”

No one on the teams knows for sure because Conaway was riding alone at the time.

“He was actually in front and our crew was coming around a turn and we found him laying onto the roadway,” Ortenzi said.

Colorado cyclist Jeff Conaway competing in the 2023 Race Across American for team ZOE International. (Submitted)

Despite no signal, bike computer calls 911

According to Ortenzi, the team was unable to call for emergency help because of poor cell signal. However, a piece of equipment Conaway was carrying may have saved him.

“It was a Garmin bike computer. When our team gathered around him the bike computer was still beeping and letting them know through a recording that EMS had been contacted,” Ortenzi said. “The Garmin sends out grid coordinates, and then EMS gets that and is starting to respond.”

Conaway was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Trinidad and then airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs. He was admitted to the intensive care unit with a head injury and broke several bones, including his collar bone and scapula.

“He’s gonna have some surgery tomorrow for some broken bones, but his spirits are great. His family’s with him,” Ortenzi said. “Every time we talk to him, he’s concerned with, what’s going on? How’s the race going? He was even apologizing for slowing us down.”

ZOE International is currently in second place. Their seven remaining riders must complete the rest of the race shorthanded.

“We’re competing against eight-man teams with seven men so these seven guys have to work a bit harder to stay up. But they’re doing it,” Ortenzi said. “Our motto is their freedom is our fuel. We’re racing for kids that need to be rescued from trafficking, but now, we have the same motto, but we kind of have a dual here. We’re racing for Jeff as well.”