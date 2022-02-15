Garden and home show provides future for horticulture student

DENVER (KDVR) — There is more than meets the eye at the Colorado Garden and Home Show. Not only is it the unofficial beginning of spring in Denver, but it is also an opportunity for kids to get an otherwise unattainable education in horticulture.

Jazmin Ponce is 18 years old and a full-time student at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She is studying environmental horticulture with a concentration in landscape design and contracting. And she is enjoying a full ride.

“Everything from tuition to room and board to materials, everything,” Ponce said.

Ponce’s future is looking bright and green these days, and it is all because of the Colorado Garden and Home Show.

The show was originally formed in 1958 by a group of people to raise money for the botanic gardens. Jim Fricke is the executive director of the Colorado Garden Foundation.

“The money we make from our shows we give away annually in horticultural-related scholarships and grants,” Fricke said.

About $750,000 to $800,000 every year will go to people like Ponce, giving her an opportunity to grow in a field that she and her parents would only dream about.

“They were sort of, they didn’t really understand it because I am the first one of my family going to college,” Ponce said.

Vice President Jenna McFarlane of Belco Credit Union has a lot of green to giveaway as well.

“This partnership with the garden foundation has enabled us to give $25,000 this year and $250,000 over the last 10 years,” McFarlane said.

There is a lot more than meets the eye at the show. Growing flowers, ideas, and futures.