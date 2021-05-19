Garage fire spreads, leaving 2-story Boulder home destroyed and cat missing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — What started as a car on fire in a garage late Tuesday evening ended with what may be a total loss of a two-story home.

The home is located on the 1200 block of Tipperary Street.

The fire spread from the garage to the attached home, a two story structure. First responders from the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Lafayette Fire Department extinguished the fire. Deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded as well.

All the home’s residents evacuated the structure safely before first responders arrived. However, the family’s pet cat has not been found.

The entire home may be a complete loss, due to the amount of damage caused by the fire. Members of the multi-agency fire investigative team are now looking into possible causes of the fire.

In addition to the home — valued at $207,000 — two cars and an RV camper were also damaged in the fire.