Gannon Stauch’s mother speaks about case: ‘Please don’t let this go away’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a missing El Paso County boy is pleading for people to continue spreading the word about the case.

Landen Hiott, Gannon Stauch’s mother, spoke exclusively with FOX31 and Channel 2’s Nicole Fierro on Friday.

“Not knowing where he’s at, if he’s OK, if he’s cold, if he doesn’t have food… that’s a mom’s role. I can’t get to him and you kind of feel like a failure when you can’t,” Hiott said.

Gannon has been missing since Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

Hiott says the longest she has gone without talking to Gannon is three days.

“I’m just begging. I would do anything for my baby to come home. I need him. I need awareness. I want it everywhere,” Hiott said before adding, “Please don’t let this go away. Please keep sharing and posting because it only takes one day, one post to reach somebody that it hasn’t. And that could mean bringing Gannon home.”

Anyone with information should contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520 6666 or call 911, if appropriate.

“Anything you know, let us know, let the sheriff’s office know, let somebody know because this is getting hard. This is getting extremely hard,” Hiott said. “I just need him. Send my baby home.”

