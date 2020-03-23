Gannon Stauch’s father releases statement after remains were tentatively found in Florida

DENVER (KDVR) — Al Stauch, the father of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, released a statement over the weekend following the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announcement Friday that Gannon’s remains were tentatively found in Florida.
“I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to the community here in Colorado and all over the nation to express my deepest gratitude and true heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support.
Many of you have either requested or inquired about information from me or interaction with me throughout these past two months. As you can tell from the initial missing child report, to the arrest and charges in early March, and now the wonderful, yet gut-wrenching news that Gannon’s body has been recovered, this has been a heartbreaking and absolutely devastating time period in my life.
I am a very private person anyways, but balancing my desire to show my great appreciation and my need to cope with the continually evolving devastation has not been easy. I thank each member of the community and media that has respected my privacy and need to process everything that has happened.
Those who I have personally trusted with information in the public have respected my privacy in an epic manner, and to those one to two people I owe you a lifelong debt of gratitude. If there is any question about whom I trust, take a look at who releases this statement. Anyone else is simply using me, my precious, heartbroken daughter, and my loving family as fodder for their personal agenda, which is absolutely despicable.
To those who are loving, supportive, and peaceful, thank you a million times over and God bless you all. I will more than likely not give any public interviews or statements until the end of the case, but I thank you all in advance for respecting my approach.”Al Stauch
Gannon Stauch had been missing from his Colorado Springs home since Jan. 27.
At the time, Letecia Stauch told authorities Gannon had left home to play at a friend’s home and had not been seen since. On February 12, she issued a statement to FOX31 about the case.
Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child.
Leticia Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Thursday afternoon, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office requested the original complaint against Letecia Stauch be amended to:
- Murder in the first degree – after deliberation
- Murder in the first degree – victim under 12 in a position of trust
- Child abuse resulting in death
- Tampering with a deceased human body
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Eight counts of crime of violence
The “after deliberation” murder charge and crimes against violence counts are new.
The crimes of violence counts are sentencing enhancers and allege Letecia used a weapon — a firearm, sharp object or blunt object — to kill Gannon.
Prosecutor Michael Allen said Friday afternoon that he believes Gannon was killed in Colorado.
