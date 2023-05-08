EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three years after an 11-year-old Colorado boy’s murder, a jury found his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, guilty on all counts.

A judge sentenced her to life without parole. FOX31 sat down one on one with Gannon Stauch’s biological mother, Landon Bullard, just hours after the verdict.

Bullard invited FOX31 into her El Paso County home. After three years, five long weeks of testimony and an agonizing weekend of waiting for this verdict, Monday was unlike any feeling she said she’s ever been through.

Bullard recalled some of the most difficult parts of the trial, including at one point when Letecia Stauch “imitates his last breath. That really got to me. I think that was a huge jab and it just shows you how evil a person can be,” Bullard said.

“She is the definition of coward and evil in my eyes,” Bullard said.

