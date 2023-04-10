EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Week two of Letecia Stauch’s trial started with autopsy results for Gannon Stauch, her 11-year-old stepson that she’s accused of murdering, along with wiretap recordings and evidence pictures.

Dr. Susan Ignacio, a Florida medical examiner, took the stand Monday to review the autopsy for Gannon Stauch. Ignacio pointed out 18 stab wounds, or sharp force object injuries, on Gannon’s body; four blunt force injuries on his head; and a gunshot wound.

“He also had hydrocodone in the liver tissue,” Ignacio said. “I found it unusual.”

Wiretap recordings played in court

Wiretap recordings from a couple of weeks after Gannon’s disappearance played in the courtroom. Letecia is recorded making several calls to an online company asking for an email with the report she paid for. FBI Special Agent Andrew Cohen said they traced the phone number Letecia called back to an online company called fakepolygraph.com.

Related:

Cohen said that around the same time she contacted fakepolygraph.com, Letecia told her husband about a polygraph test.

“She was saying that she had passed a polygraph test,” Cohen said. “That she had nothing to do with Gannon’s disappearance.”

Stepmother’s daughter may be called to testify

During one of the recorded wiretap calls, an employee with fakepolygraph.com is heard telling Letecia that her report was blocked by management because of the context of the questions she requested.

Detectives testified about searches at the Stauch home. During a search on Jan. 28, 2020, a detective testified about their interactions with Harley Hunt, Letecia’s biological daughter, at the home.

“Harley had refused to respond to the office for an interview and refused to give any information,” Detective Christina Perry said.

Harley is on the prosecution’s possible witness list and may be called up to testify during the trial.