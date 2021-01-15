Gang member sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of man over $20 debt

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jacob A. Shockey, 28, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Terrence G. Davis, who was 44 when he was killed.

Shockey was found guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 30, 2019, but due to delays from COVID-19 restrictions the sentence was not decided until Friday.

“Justice delayed is not always justice denied,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “In this case, a vicious murderer who callously took the life of another man is going to spend a long time in prison. This does not bring back the victim, but hopefully it brings some measure of relief to his family.”

Aurora Police officers found Davis shot three times in the alley of the 1400 block between Boston and Chester streets near Colfax Avenue on Aug. 24, 2017.

The investigation determined that Shockey was an admitted gang member and angry at Davis because he owed him $20. After having threatened him in the past, Shockey and another man led Davis into the alley where he was shot twice in the chest and once in the face.

Shockey was on probation out of Adams County for motor vehicle theft when Davis was shot and killed. He was in the Denver jail on charges of attempted murder when APD went to arrest him in Oct. 2017 for Davis’ murder.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the case he was in the Denver jail for at the time APD arrested him. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2018 for that case. The sentences will run consecutively for both cases from Denver and Arapahoe counties.