GameJam is Colorado’s first game development hackathon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – GameJam, a hackathon to create new games in support of schools and the outdoors, begins Friday at 6 p.m.

The Colorado Lottery created the hackathon through a public private partnership with the tech and Web3 developer community.

Participants compete for prizes: $10,000 top place, $5,000 second place, $2,500 for third place and additional prizes for games that meet the original guidelines and are completed using Web3.

Event partners include ETHDenver, IGT and Chainlink.

The event is being held on Zoom and it’s open to the public.

Registration is open until 8 p.m. Friday, July 31.

GameJam runs from July 31 through August 9.