DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas or to do some last minute shopping and you need to get gas, we have you covered.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.90, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.17.
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.35.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.908
|$3.267
|$3.545
|$4.476
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.933
|$3.294
|$3.583
|$4.501
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.049
|$3.397
|$3.676
|$4.639
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.450
|$3.797
|$4.091
|$5.030
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.355
|$3.694
|$3.979
|$3.409
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Gas Buddy:
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $2.09
- Costco– Thornton: $2.14
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.14
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.14
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.14
- Sinclair– Evans: $2.23
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.25
- Safeway– Firestone: $2.28
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $2.28
- King Soopers– Firestone: $2.28
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.