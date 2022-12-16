DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas or to do some last minute shopping and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.90, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.17.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.35.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$2.908$3.267$3.545$4.476
Yesterday Avg.$2.933$3.294$3.583$4.501
Week Ago Avg.$3.049$3.397$3.676$4.639
Month Ago Avg.$3.450$3.797$4.091$5.030
Year Ago Avg.$3.355$3.694$3.979$3.409
AAA gas prices 12/16

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Gas Buddy:

  1. Murphy Express– Longmont: $2.09
  2. Costco– Thornton: $2.14
  3. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.14
  4. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.14
  5. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.14
  6. Sinclair– Evans: $2.23
  7. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.25
  8. Safeway– Firestone: $2.28
  9. Sam’s Club– Evans: $2.28
  10. King Soopers– Firestone: $2.28

