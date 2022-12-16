DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas or to do some last minute shopping and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.90, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.17.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.35.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $2.908 $3.267 $3.545 $4.476 Yesterday Avg. $2.933 $3.294 $3.583 $4.501 Week Ago Avg. $3.049 $3.397 $3.676 $4.639 Month Ago Avg. $3.450 $3.797 $4.091 $5.030 Year Ago Avg. $3.355 $3.694 $3.979 $3.409 AAA gas prices 12/16

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Gas Buddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.