Gallery: Couples tie the knot at Loveland Ski Area mass wedding

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID restrictions and bitter cold temperatures didn’t stop 30 couples from tying the knot at Loveland’s Mountaintop Matrimony event on Valentine’s Day.

Usually, 100 couples take part in the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding, a now 30-year tradition. But this year’s event on Sunday saw only seven couples get married, and 23 renewed their vows in a physically distanced ceremony.

The wedding took place at Loveland’s Forest Meadow, with large hearts painted in the snow 12 feet apart. Due to COVID restrictions, masks were mandatory, and guests and spectators were not allowed.

View the gallery below for all the love-day photos: