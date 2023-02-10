DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Vegas Valentine’s Day to the Curling National Championships, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs. Temperatures will make it to the mid-40s on Friday, 51 degrees on Saturday, and back to the mid-40s for Sunday.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Denver bridal and wedding expo– Sunday
- Valentines goat yoga – Sunday
- Monster Jam– Friday – Sunday
- Tanner Gun Show – Loveland – Friday-Sunday
- Vegas Valentine’s Day with Elvis at Talnua – Saturday
- Galentine’s Makers Market– Denver – Saturday
- 2023 USA Curling National Championships – Friday – Saturday
- Cockpit Demo Day at Wings Over the Rockies – Saturday
- Valentine’s Day weekend at the Beer Spa – Denver – Sunday – Monday
- The Valentine Masquerade– Saturday – Aurora
