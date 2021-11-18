Gail Wilson was ‘finished off’ by daughter’s boyfriend, according to arrest documents



JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – FOX31 obtained arrest warrants revealing details about the death of Gail Wilson and how investigators believe he was killed.

Wilson has not been seen since Oct. 31. Police believe photos from street cameras show his body hidden in trash bags and a rolled-up carpet in the bed of his truck.

His daughter, Savannah Wilson was arrested in Lakewood and charged with accessory to the first-degree murder of her 81-year-old father. She told FOX31 his death was an accident in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

Savannah Wilson’s boyfriend, Ricardo Perez, is accused of first-degree murder in Gail’s disappearance and is also jailed in Jefferson County.

In both Wilson and Perez’s arrest affidavits, police describe an interview with Gail and couple’s roommate Jay.

It states the following:

“Jay said he was in the living room when Gail tripped and fell to the ground in the upstairs hallway. Jay then saw Ricardo go up to Gail and “finish him off.” Jay explained he heard Ricardo beat Gail and said he did it with his fists.”

The affidavit also talks about an interview did with police stating that Wilson told police Ricardo apologized to her and told her he “let his anger get the best of him.”

The affidavit goes on to state the following:

“Savannah advised she did not call police at this time out of fear about what the neighbors would think about her if the police responded. Savannah and Ricardo then shared a joint (marijuana).”

Wilson is set to appear in court on Monday to receive a court-appointed attorney.