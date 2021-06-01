Futuristic concert: Colorado’s first ‘Soundwalk’ opens in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID restrictions continue to loosen, many Coloradans are returning to concerts for the first time in more than a year.

But Divya Maus guarantees you’ve never been to a concert like the one she’s opening at Denver’s Cheesman Park.

With the help of geolocation technology, Maus has created what’s called a “Soundwalk,” allowing people to choose their own concert experience as they walk through the park.

“It’s basically a musical choose your own adventure,” Maus said. “You can walk your dog in this concert, you can sit down and meditate in the grass in this concert. If you don’t like a sound? You just leave.”

Maus is a graduate of Fairview High School in Boulder, and now a professional musician in Los Angeles.

Her contemporary chamber choir, LA Choral Lab, recently debuted a similar soundwalk at Griffith Park in L.A.

Using a few voices from the choir, Maus composed “Rain Cycle: A Denver Soundwalk.”

All of the music heard is composed entirely of human voices, that includes bees, birds, and lengthy choral movements as you move through the park.

“What they’ll see is basically something like google maps with bubbles drawn on it,” Maus said. “And when you walk into a bubble, it will show a little blue dot, like on any GPS device. That is you, you are moving the blue dot, and when you press on the bubble it will tell you this is the sound you are listening to.”

All you need is a smartphone, a pair of headphones, and a good pair of walking shoes.

You can download the soundwalk by downloading the “Echoes” app onto your smartphone, and then searching “Rain Cycle: A Denver Soundwalk”.

Hit play when you reach the edge of the park, and the app will take care of the rest.