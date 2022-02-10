‘Future Me’ written and performed by Json Martin

DENVER (KDVR) — Json Martin is a creative media specialist in Denver. He works in all forms of art including slam poetry, piano, singing, rapping, production, photography, and film. Martin wrote and performed this slam poetry piece, created specifically for the 2022 Black History Month Special on FOX31 and Channel 2.

To see the full 30-minute special turn in to Channel 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday or FOX31 at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The full text of Json’s poem can be found below:

I want you to know I’m praying for you

That your solitude be for focus to walk in all the ways that God predestined you to

That your glory be not be seen by the things you achieve but the smiles that never leave when they encounter your presence

I pray you big blessings

I hope bad situations turn for you like sinners after repentance

I hope every bit of bitterness dies in you

That you never feel envious of others or what they try to do

That your dark pains be like calm lakes and you swim right through

No, I don’t pray for less stresses but I do pray for you to carry the weight times two

I pray you find balance

A patience to give Grace but a raised fist for every challenge

A confidence that’s contagious

But humility is how you house it

That your talents take over your doubters and the challenges never leave you calloused

I pray your heartbreak never leaves you scared or incapable of trusting others from scars left by those who are no longer there

I hope that you drink from every fountain

Climb every mountain

Break every boundary

And doubting never takes you from there

I’m counting on you to be all the things I ever could dream

So I had to reflect in my reflection

And write this letter from my present self to the Future me