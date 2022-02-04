Furry Scurry is back: Event will return in person on May 7

DENVER (KDVR) – One of the biggest fundraisers for pets and horses is coming back to Denver in person after being a virtual event during most of the pandemic.

The Dumb Friends League’s Furry Scurry is back and will be held Saturday, May 7, in Washington Park.

Registration is now open at furryscurry.org for participants to walk, run, or scurry in person or virtually to make a difference in the lives of homeless pets and horses.

The Furry Scurry event will lead participants and their dogs of all breeds along a two-mile walk or fun run around beautiful Wash Park in Denver. (Feline friends are encouraged to attend virtually.)

The celebration continues with a family-friendly festival, including a “Flealess Market” filled and, for the first time ever, a beer garden.

Virtual participants will have until May 31 to cross the finish line on the trail, road, or path of their choice.

Registrants can take advantage of early-bird pricing now through Feb. 28 at $45 for adults and $25 for children. Prices increase on March 1.

Scurriers are encouraged to increase their impact by collecting donations to fundraise beyond their entry fee and earn exclusive Furry Scurry swag. All registrants will receive an event-day T-shirt and a participant bib.

“Year after year I’m encouraged by the way our compassionate community – near and far – comes together in the name of animal welfare at the Furry Scurry,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League. “Every dollar raised helps us provide life-changing services for homeless pets and horses in need of medical treatment, behavior training, foster care, and the opportunity to find loving homes.”