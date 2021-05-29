Furnace bursts at steel mill in Pueblo injuring 7 people

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — A “release of energy” sent plumes of smoke and steam into the air near downtown Pueblo at the Evraz Steel Mill because of a rupture of one of the furnaces inside the facility.

A spokesperson for Evraz says seven people were treated on scene for minor injuries and transported to the hospital for further observations. Twenty-eight people were working when the incident occurred, according to Evraz.

The blast happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday night, sending plumes of steam into the air.

Evraz says an “electric arc furnace” ruptured causing an “unexpected release” of water into the furnace.

An electric arc furnace is a common, large machine used in the steel-making process, using high voltage electricity to heat material. No fire was reported.

At posting time, the Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s office were inspecting the facility to ensure it is safe for Evraz’s crews to go back inside.

Once the PFD and PCSO clear the facility, Evraz’s crews will investigate what led to the incident.