GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (KDVR) — This morning, family and friends will gather for the funeral procession of a firefighter shot and killed on I-70 Father’s Day weekend.

John “Cowboy” Jaros was the Assistant Chief firefighter with Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department. He was shot while in the car with his wife and three children.

Investigators believe the shots were fired by street racers.

The funeral procession will pass the Dannels Fire Station in Estes Park around 8:25 a.m., then continue on a route from the coroner’s office to the funeral home Jaros will be laid to rest.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Jaros Family. Click here for more details.