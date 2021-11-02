Funeral procession and service for Joes fallen firefighter

JOES, Colo. (KDVR) — The town of Joes will host the funeral procession and service for fallen volunteer firefighter Larry Wyant, who died in the line of duty last week.

Wyant tragically passed away during a combine fire in a cornfield in southern Yuma County, following unpredictable and shifting winds.

Wyant in the right foreground. Courtesy: Joes Fire Department

Wyant on the far right. Courtesy: Joes Fire Department.

The funeral and procession takes place Nov. 5 and is open to the public. The processional will start at 12 p.m. at Kirk Fire Hall in Kirk, CO. The procession will travel west on Highway 36 to Highway 59, and will end at Joes Fire Station. The procession map is linked here.

Fire engine 822 will be carrying Firefighter Wyant.

The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at Joes Fire Station. The public is encouraged to attend both events to support the family.