DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation and Cortez Police Department announced funeral plans in a release Saturday for Sgt. Michael Moran, who was shot and killed by suspects earlier this week.

Moran served as a Marine for nine years before he joined the Cortez Police Department in 2012. He became a K-9 handler in 2016 and was most proud of his canine partner Otto, who retired in 2020 and died in October.

He leaves behind two daughters, as well as friends and family.

“Sgt. Michael Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor,” police said in a statement.

The funeral for Moran will be held Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Cortez Recreation Center. The funeral will not be open to the public, but the public is invited to watch the service on local news stations.

Additionally, the public is invited to stand along Main Street, between Chestnut Street and Harrison Street, to view the procession, according to the release.

The Cortez Police Department has a patrol vehicle parked outside of the department where the public can bring caring notes or other forms of support for the family.

A fundraiser has been set up for Moran’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and support for the Moran family and Cortez Police Department.