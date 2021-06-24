Funeral plans announced for fallen Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials have released funeral plans for fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada Monday night.

The funeral is planned to start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Rd., in Lafayette.

While the memorial service is not open to the public, we will be livestreaming the service on FOX31 NOW.

Beesley, a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School who was working patrol while school was out for the summer, was shot and killed, along with 40-year-old Johnny Hurley — identified by police as a good Samaritan in the incident — while responding to a report of suspicious activity.

Monetary donations to Officer Beesley’s family can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Non-monetary donations may be made by completing the donation form here.