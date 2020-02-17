Procession, funeral held for West Metro firefighter who battled cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA (KDVR) -- A West Metro firefighter was laid to rest Monday after after a battle with job-related cancer took his life earlier this month.

Dan Moran served as both a firefighter and a paramedic with the West Metro Fire Protection District for 18 years before he retired in 2018 because of cancer-related complications.

Moran is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Hundreds of people lined a procession route from West Metro Fire Rescue Station 13 in Lakewood to the funeral at Red Rocks Church in Arvada.

Many brought their young children in hopes of instilling respect for the men and women who protect us.

Dan Bacon brought his three year old son Taylor. “The firefighters put their lives in danger to help us all. He knows what they do for that as far as all first responders. Paramedics, the policemen, too. The price that he paid or she paid is a grave one at that," Bacon said.

Susan Norker held a sign that read, "We (heart) our first responders." Norker said she wanted to support the men and women who do the job. “I’m here just to support the family that gave up their father and husband for the service that he gave," she said.