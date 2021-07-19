Funeral for Olde Town Arvada shooting good Samaritan Johnny Hurley on Tuesday

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Johnny Hurley’s family and friends will lay him to rest on Tuesday, followed by a Celebration of Life.

The funeral for the good Samaritan will be held at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities located at 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. at noon. The ceremony is open to the public, but the family is asking attendees to respect the nature of privacy of the ceremony.

A “Celebration of Life” will be at Robby Ferrufino Park, located at 9001 W. 74th Ave. following the funeral services at 2:30 p.m. and is also open to the public. The event will be streamed live on FOX31 NOW.

Hurley’s family released this statement on Monday:

Johnny had an inquiring mind, independent spirit and strong principles. He was beholden to no single cause or belief. He called out injustice when he saw it. He brought joy to many people and looked for the good in others. Moving forward without Johnny feels impossible. We are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love from the Arvada community, including the Arvada Police Department and their partners. We don’t yet have all of the information about what happened to Johnny. We look forward to learning the outcome of a thorough and independent investigation.

Hurley was killed in a shooting, which police say saved numerous other lives in Olde Town Arvada on June 21. According to his close friends, he carried a concealed weapon and was mentally prepared to defend someone in need.